Two Texas cheerleaders were shot after one of the girls said she mistakenly got into the wrong vehicle in a grocery store parking lot.
Officers in Elgin, just northeast of Austin in Central Texas, responded to reports of gunfire outside an H-E-B about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said. One girl was flown to the hospital in critical condition, and one was treated at the scene.
Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, was charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.
Lynn Shearer, owner of Woodlands Elite Cheer Co., told KXAN-TV that the cheerleaders were on their way home from practice when they stopped at H-E-B, where some had parked their cars.
One of the girls accidentally got into the wrong car, Shearer told the station, then returned to the correct vehicle. Then a “guy got out and they saw that he had a gun. And so they tried to speed off and he shot his gun, like five times or so into the car.”
Shearer identified the critically injured teenager as Payton Washington, a Round Rock ISD student who plans to join Baylor University’s acrobatic and tumbling team in the fall. A GoFundMe for Washington says she is “stable in the ICU and will have a long road to recovery.” The other cheerleader, Heather Roth, suffered a graze wound.
This marks the third similar shooting in recent days, in which young people were shot while allegedly going to the wrong places.
Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot after ringing the wrong doorbell in Kansas City, Missouri, trying to pick up his younger brothers, and 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed after pulling into the wrong driveway looking for a friend’s house in rural upstate New York.
The shootings have ignited a fresh wave of outrage in the U.S., where firearms are the leading cause of death in children. Gun-reform advocates have urged lawmakers to respond.
On Twitter, Texas state Rep. Gene Wu, who represents Houston, wrote, “Who could have known that allowing everyone to carry guns everywhere WITHOUT LICENSING, TRAINING, OR EDUCATION could have negative consequences?”
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., a leading gun-reform advocate, wrote, “How have we become so anxious and fearful of each other that kids are dying for knocking on the wrong door or getting into the wrong car?”
