From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/03/24/uvalde-county-migrant-deaths-train-car/.

Two migrants died Friday afternoon after being trapped inside of a train car a few miles east of Knippa.

Fifteen people who had entered the U.S. illegally were trapped inside the car in need of immediate medical attention, according to a statement from the Uvalde Police Department. Five of those individuals were flown to San Antonio hospitals, while five others were sent to area hospitals for treatment.

