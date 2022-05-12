A Dallas County judge has temporarily removed all barriers for transgender youth seeking medical treatments from Children’s Medical Center Dallas, a major win for doctors fighting to restore access to gender-affirming health care for new patients.
On Thursday, Judge Melissa Bellan granted a two-week temporary restraining order against the hospital. The order halts its recent decision to stop providing certain medical treatments, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, to new adolescent trans patients while a court battle continues over whether to reverse the policy altogether.
The order came at the request of Ximena Lopez, the doctor who headed up a program for transgender youth called Genecis that Children’s ran jointly with UT Southwestern until last year. She first went to court in March in the hopes of forcing the hospitals to restart care to new patients.
“I feel immense relief that I can now continue to do good for my patients and provide them with the health care they so desperately need and that medical science recognizes as valid,” Lopez told The Dallas Morning News on Thursday.
Children’s Medical Center did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the restraining order. UT Southwestern, which also did not respond, is not subject to the order.
In November, UT Southwestern and Children’s Medical Center removed all Genecis branding from the internet and began to refer new underage patients who were seeking puberty suppressants and hormone therapy for the treatment of gender dysphoria to outside providers. Transgender patients previously enrolled in Genecis can still access these treatments, UT Southwestern said, as can youth seeking hormones for reasons not related to gender dysphoria.
In a hearing Wednesday, Lopez’s lawyers said denying treatments to trans youth who are newly seeking this care, while providing them to non-trans patients seeking care for issues such as early puberty, was discriminatory and could cause “irreparable injury.”
Bellan agreed, noting in her order that Lopez had demonstrated that Children’s interfered with her ability to exercise her best medical judgment. Bellan is a Democrat.
This is the second time in two months that Lopez has taken a hospital at which she practices to court.
In March, she filed a petition to depose UT Southwestern’s top leaders in the hopes of learning whether politicians or other outside parties pressured the hospital to disband the Genecis program. A Dallas judge approved her request, but an appeals court has put the order on hold.
UT Southwestern has argued that its leaders can refuse to be deposed under state laws that bar governmental bodies from being sued. In taking Children’s to court, Lopez hopes to avoid this so-called sovereign immunity argument.
The temporary restraining order is part of her effort to ask the court for an injunction blocking all of the changes to Genecis.
“Dr. Lopez never wanted this fight. She never wanted to have to go to court and sue anyone,” Lopez’s attorney Charla Aldous said in a statement to The News. “She simply wants to be able to treat her patients and to provide them all of the care they may need, based on her judgment, training and the science.”
Genecis, founded seven years ago, was the first and largest program in Texas to provide comprehensive gender-affirming services to transgender and non-binary youth. The decision in November to dissolve its branding and stop accepting new patients for puberty blockers and hormone therapies surprised some doctors and patients.
In a March statement, the hospitals said they considered media attention and scientific and political controversy when making the changes at the program.
“After legislative hearings last year brought additional scrutiny of our care, the GENECIS brand became a lightning rod for the controversy over hormone therapy for gender dysphoria, and we made the joint decision to remove the branding so we could care for our patients in a more protective environment,” UT Southwestern and Children’s Heath said in a joint statement March 28. “However, we concluded that without some modifications in our provision of these treatments, we risked the possibility of having to shut down our program entirely and catalyzing action that would lead to their ban statewide.”