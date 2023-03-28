Parishioners make their way toward Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas before a prayer service Tuesday for the victims of a school shooting in Nashville, Tenn. Hallie Scruggs, daughter of the Dallas church’s former associate pastor, Chad Scruggs, was killed in the shooting Monday.
DALLAS — Hundreds of parishioners at Park Cities Presbyterian Church gathered Tuesday afternoon for an emotional and mournful prayer service to remember the six victims of Monday’s shooting at a small Christian school in Nashville.
Two of the victims killed at The Covenant School had connections to the Dallas church or its members. Chad Scruggs worked at the Park Cities church from 2013 to 2018, when he became the lead pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church. His 9-year-old daughter, Hallie, was killed in the shooting.
A Park Cities Presbyterian Church member also lost her sister, substitute teacher and Texas Christian University graduate Cynthia Peak, 61.
Two other children and two other adults were killed: Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, both 9, and Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61. Koonce was the head of the school. Hill was a custodian.
Opening the Tuesday service, Park Cities Presbyterian senior pastor Mark Davis said he spoke with Scruggs shortly after the shooting.
“He was very conversive,” Davis said, “admitting he’s in shock, that this is just surreal, but also admitting what he would admit not that many weeks ago from this pulpit: That the Lord is in control, that he is good, and that he loves Hallie ‘more than Jada [Scruggs] and I love Hallie.’”
Hallie was born the year Scruggs joined the Park Cities church. Davis recited from Psalm 119, the same verse used to open Hallie’s baptism.
“This side of heaven, this is bitter, Lord,” Davis prayed. “And it is nothing less than that. So as we lift our voices in song, as we pray together with liturgy, as we gather in small groups in a moment just to pray whether silently or together out loud, draw near to us.”
The congregation then sang a hymn, “Be Still My Soul.”
The lyrics included: “Be still, my soul; when dearest friends depart/and all is darkened in the vale of tears/then you will better know his love, his heart/who comes to soothe your sorrows and your fears.”
Along with the families of the victims, the church also prayed for the family of the shooter, who was killed by police.
Nashville police said the shooter was a former student of the school, but it was unclear if Audrey Hale had any current affiliation with it or was related to anyone in the school at the time of the shooting.
The shooter had two “assault-style” weapons and a pistol. At least two of the weapons were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area, police said.
Investigators found a sawed-off shotgun, a second shotgun and other unspecified evidence during a search of the shooter’s home, along with a map of the school, writings detailing the plan of the shooting and a manifesto. Police did not immediately say what that manifesto contained.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
