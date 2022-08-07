From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/08/07/migrants-bus-texas-new-york-city/.

When a second busload of migrants arrived in New York City from the Texas border on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams was there to greet them — and again slam Gov. Greg Abbott for the move.

“This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing,” Adams said at the Port Authority bus terminal, where 14 migrants were dropped off early Sunday morning, Politico reported.

