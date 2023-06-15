DMN shot

Dallas sports talk radio host Norm Hitzges and his wife Mary laugh during Dale Hansen's acceptance speech at the Press Club of Dallas' North Texas Legends Awards ceremony on June 3 at The Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas. Hitzges and Hansen both received awards.

 Jeffrey McWhorter/Dallas Morning News Special Contributor

The end of an era in D-FW sports radio is coming.

Norm Hitzges, longtime host at Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket [KTCK-AM], announced just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning during the “Norm and D Invasion” with Donovan Lewis that he is retiring on Friday, June 23.

