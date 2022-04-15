For years, plans to build a bullet train that would carry commuters from Dallas to Houston in about 90 minutes have been stymied by legal woes and controversies over the rights of private property owners.
Now, the project is facing a new problem: more than $600,000 in delinquent property taxes owed to several of the counties that are supposed to host the new railway, according to a court filing.
Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc., the company behind the proposed $30 billion development, owes at least $622,975 to several counties on the proposed railway’s path, according to a brief filed in the Texas Supreme Court last month by lawyers representing the counties of Grimes, Madison, Leon, Waller, Freestone, Ellis, Limestone and Navarro.
The court document accuses Texas Central of “actively harming the impacted counties by depriving them of funds needed for essential public services.”
If the company can’t pay less than $1 million in taxes, the lawyers wrote, “how will it ever be able to raise the $30+ billion it needs to construct” the railroad?
Texas Central Railroad representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Plans for a train that would cut the commute from Texas’ top two metro areas, which usually takes at least four hours by car, have been in development for about a decade. The plan was to create a 240-mile, high-speed rail line from Dallas to Houston, with a stop near College Station.
The project aims to emulate the Shinkansen bullet train, which runs through Japan at speeds of about 200 mph.
Railway proponents said connecting the two metro areas would spur economic development in the state and each community that would be in the line’s path. Texas Central leaders vowed to pay for the project primarily through private investments, saying the railway would create 17,000 jobs and have a total economic impact of $36 billion.
But the railway also had detractors, mainly from private landowners who doubted many passengers would use the train. They’re also worried about the potential for eminent domain to be abused to develop the route. Texas Central has said it would only use eminent domain as a last resort.
In 2019, landowner James Miles filed a lawsuit in Leon County claiming Texas Central could not use eminent domain because it’s not a railway and no tracks had actually been built. The lawsuit initially was in favor of Miles before an appeals court reversed the ruling, according to CultureMap Dallas. The Texas Supreme Court initially declined to hear the case before reversing itself and hearing oral arguments earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the project slowly began making progress through a patchwork of regulatory hurdles and inked a contract with an Italian company to build the railway.
According to the brief filed by lawyers representing several of the counties that would host the railway, Texas Central still has not sent the federal regulatory Surface Transportation Board a full application, nearly two years after the board ruled that step was needed to begin construction.
“Apparently, TCRI does not want to disclose how it intends to finance construction of the Project, the amount of available funds, or a recent balance sheet or income statement, all of which would be required in a full application,” the lawyers wrote in the court document.
The documents also laid out, county by county, how much Texas Central owes in 2021 property taxes.
Texas Central owes Dallas County nearly $30,000 — a paltry sum compared with Grimes County, for example, where more than $145,000 in taxes is owed. More than 30%, or about $216,000, is owed in Harris County.
Waller County Judge Trey Duhon described the project as “dead in the water” according to the Houston Chronicle. About $111,000 is owed in Waller County, the document says.
“Look at what is happening,” Duhon told the Chronicle. “You have to be in financial straits to not pay your property taxes.”
Texas Central says on its website it still expects the railway to be operational by 2026.