Oscar Torres has logged hours working at construction sites across Dallas-Fort Worth throughout the last seven years. Six times now, he hasn’t been rightfully paid, he said, losing upwards of $5,000.
He’s tried to recover those unpaid wages, filing claims with the Texas Workforce Commission. Despite an order being ruled in his favor signaling that his employer owed him money, he’s never seen a nickel.
According to a new study by the Workplace Justice Lab@Rutgers University in partnership with the Workers Defense Project, Torres is among the 3 million Texas workers that have been paid less than the stagnant $7.25 an hour minimum wage between 2009 and 2022. Some of them have outstanding wages ordered from the TWC that have not been collected from employers.
While nearly $99 million in wages were ordered across more than 57,000 cases from 2010 to 2020, according to the report, 80% of those payments have yet to be received by workers.
Wage theft is persistent across Texas, costing individual workers nearly $4,000 a year on average in minimum wage violations, and over $12 billion as a group over the last 14 years.
“Unfortunately, our findings demonstrate that the Texas Workforce Commission has failed to recover tens of millions of dollars, allowing non-compliant employers to violate workers’ rights with impunity,” said Jenn Round, director of the labor standards enforcement program for the Workplace Justice Lab@Rutgers University. “This inaction leaves low-wage workers vulnerable to exploitation and puts compliant employers at a disadvantage.”
The TWC did not respond to questions about the findings of this report.
The authors of the report analyzed more than 136,000 claims filed from July 2009 to December 2020 in Texas and uses Current Population Survey Outgoing Rotation Group data to identify minimum wage violations. Of these claims, the TWC was in favor of the employer 57% of the time and in favor of the worker 27% of the time.
Half of the time the agency ruled in favor of the employer, the TWC noted that the employer had violated Texas Payday Law, a workers’ protection law that was enacted in 1989, but gave the employer a warning instead of ordering them to pay back the wages owed, said Dan Galvin, an associate professor of political science at Northwestern University and a senior scholar at the Workplace Justice Lab.
More than 39,000 claimants have not seen any portion of their ordered wages, yet nearly 17,000 of these claims are marked as being “closed” and “paid in full,” according to the report.
“When workers complained to the TWC under the Payday Law, they’re very seldom successful in recovering their back pay,” Galvin said. “So clearly, there’s much work to be done to fix this broken system.”
‘They rob your money, they steal it’
Torres doesn’t blame people who haven’t tried to file a claim with the governmental agency tasked with overseeing the state’s workers and employers. He knows that the process is long and often, the time spent filing a claim isn’t worth the money that might not come.
“I feel that it’s unfair, even for a day, that you don’t get paid,” Torres said in Spanish about why he started working with the Worker Defense Fund to recover stolen wages. “They rob your money, they steal it.”
When a worker isn’t paid as required by the law, the worker must file a claim within 180 days of the money being due, a statute of limitations shorter than other states, Galvin said. If the Workforce Commission determines that a claim is actionable and is investigated, the commission can issue an order dismissing the claim or ordering payment. Due to staffing, investigations are done only via phone, so if a worker misses a call, their case can be dismissed, the authors of the report said.
Sean Goldhammer, the director of employment legal services at Workers Defense Project, said that the feeling that there’s nothing that can be done when your wages are stolen escalates the larger issue.
“The truth is that there are real legal barriers in Texas for workers to recover their wages,” Goldhammer said.
Fear is also at the forefront of stolen wages, Goldhammer said. One in three workers who try to recover their wages is retaliated against by their employers, and that becomes more commonplace with immigrant and undocumented workers.
The number of claims has gone down in recent years. Annual claims submitted to the TWC hit a high in 2012 with over 15,000 claims. In 2020, the number of claims dropped to 8,030. Of those claims, TWC determined nearly a third were owed pay.
Among the most impacted are private household workers, or maids and child care workers, as nearly 12% were paid less than minimum wage. Food service workers and personal and laundry services, like hairdressers and cosmetologists, trailed as second and third industries for most violations.
Most of the metro areas with the highest rates of wage theft are along the Texas-Mexico border. Laredo, McAllen, Victoria, Brownsville and El Paso top the list.
The report points to discrimination and occupational segregation as potential explanations as to why some industries and occupations have more or fewer violations. Minimum wage violations disproportionately harmed immigrant workers, female workers and Latino workers, Galvin said.
$113 million in delinquent payments
A few months ago, Geovanna Balderas was hired on as a domestic worker for a family in Austin. When she took the job, she didn’t ask if she’d be paid overtime. When she did end up working overtime, the family didn’t pay her the additional amount, citing them using cash payment.
Later when they left for a trip and had addressed her concerns about pay while they were away, they said they’d pay her for her work. When they came back, they changed their tune, she said. The family said they weren’t going to pay her because she had enjoyed time off while they traveled.
“They didn’t respect the agreement we had,” she said. “They put me in an unfair position.”
She stopped working with the family and hasn’t filed a claim with TWC.
The report suggests excluding minimum wage violators from public contracts, simplifying the claims process with the TWC and organizing workers as a way to stop the propensity of unpaid wages in Texas.
Over 10,000 open liens initiated from Payday Law enforcement exist, according to the TWC database, with current delinquency amounts totaling more than $113 million.
While TWC notes that the amounts shown may not reflect current delinquency rates, the depth of the issue further suggests the inability of the state government to effectively get stolen wages into the pockets of aggrieved workers, the report states.
Torres is more careful when he’s looking for work now. “Sometimes you’re desperate and you just work for anybody or any company and there are many that have awful practices.”
