HomeConst05

A construction worker pours a mixture for laying bricks on a new home in the Parker Place neighborhood in Lewisville in July.

 Liesbeth Powers/Dallas Morning News

Oscar Torres has logged hours working at construction sites across Dallas-Fort Worth throughout the last seven years. Six times now, he hasn’t been rightfully paid, he said, losing upwards of $5,000.

He’s tried to recover those unpaid wages, filing claims with the Texas Workforce Commission. Despite an order being ruled in his favor signaling that his employer owed him money, he’s never seen a nickel.

0
0
0
0
0