Gavel

Stock art of a gavel in a courtroom in the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas.

 Andy Jacobsohn/Dallas Morning News

A Texas woman was awarded $1.2 billion this month after she sued her ex-boyfriend, alleging psychological and sexual abuse for sharing intimate photos of her on social media.

The woman, identified as D.L. in court documents, sued her former boyfriend, Marques Jamal Jackson, and accused him of distributing “revenge porn,” a term that refers to sharing sexually explicit photos or videos of someone without their consent.

