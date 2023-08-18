A Texas woman was awarded $1.2 billion this month after she sued her ex-boyfriend, alleging psychological and sexual abuse for sharing intimate photos of her on social media.
The woman, identified as D.L. in court documents, sued her former boyfriend, Marques Jamal Jackson, and accused him of distributing “revenge porn,” a term that refers to sharing sexually explicit photos or videos of someone without their consent.
A Harris County jury last week unanimously voted to award D.L. the money — $1 billion in punitive damages and $200 million in damages, such as past and future mental anguish.
The two began dating in 2016 and were living together in Chicago in early 2020 when they began a “long and drawn-out breakup,” according to court documents. The couple officially ended their relationship in October 2021.
D.L. moved to her mother’s house in Harris County, and Jackson began accessing the security system to spy on her, the lawsuit said. Jackson became “delusional and paranoid” and believed D.L. started a relationship with a mutual friend, according to the lawsuit.
Jackson then began posting images of her on social media platforms and websites, including a pornography site, and in a public Dropbox folder, according to the lawsuit. He created fake social media pages and email accounts to share the material with her family, friends and co-workers and sent them a link to the Dropbox folder. He also tagged her employer and personal gym on social media posts.
In March 2022, Jackson wrote to D.L.: “You will spend the rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off the internet. Everyone you ever meet will hear the story and go looking. Happy Hunting.”
Jackson also hacked the woman’s work Zoom account, stole money from her bank account to pay his rent and harassed her from fake phone numbers, the complaint says.
Jackson, who did not appear in court, could not be reached for comment.
A Texas law enacted in 2015 forbids the distribution of intimate visual material without the consent of the depicted person, and it holds violators liable for damages.
Bradford Gilde, of Gilde Law Firm, said in a statement that he did not expect the full $1.2 billion would be paid out, but that it “gives D.L back her good name” and could serve as a deterrent for others.
“The punitive verdict also is the jury’s plea to raise awareness of this tech-fueled national epidemic,” Gilde said. “We will forever admire D.L.’s courage in fighting back. We hope the staggering amount of this verdict sends a message of deterrence and prevents others from this engaging in this despicable activity.”
