AUSTIN — Texas voters were overwhelmingly favoring eight changes to the state constitution — including two amendments related to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the amendments would prohibit governmental entities from enacting any rule limiting religious services. The other would allow nursing home residents to designate an essential caregiver who could not be denied in-person visitation.
Also on the ballot in North Texas were races for Mesquite mayor and a contentious Southlake Carroll ISD special school board election, along with city, county and school district bond proposals.
In Denton County, nearly 35,500 residents cast ballots — 6.2% of the county’s registered voters.
Several of the amendments passed by wide margins, although the amendment to prevent limitation of religious services was the closest of the eight, with just under 60% of voters approving.
Proposition 1 will allow the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to hold charity raffles at rodeo events, much like Texas’ professional sports teams do at their home games.
Proposition 2 authorizes counties to issue bonds to fund transportation and infrastructure projects in neglected or underdeveloped areas. Cities can already issue these bonds, but not counties.
The proposed amendment would allow counties to use increases in property tax revenue in the area to repay the bonds. Critics argue the proposal would create more local debt.
Proposition 3 prohibits any governmental entity from enacting any rule prohibiting or limiting religious services. The proposed change, hailed by supporters as protecting religious freedom, comes after some places of worship were limited during pandemic lockdowns.
Proposition 4 requires judicial candidates to be Texas residents with a license to practice law in Texas, to be a practicing lawyer or judge for at least eight to 10 years before election and not have had their law license revoked or suspended during that time.
Supporters said the proposal is meant to ensure a higher-quality judiciary. Critics said the stricter requirements could exclude younger, more diverse lawyers from judicial appointments or races.
Proposition 5 allows the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to take complaints, conduct investigations and take other action against a candidate running for state judicial offices. The commission currently only handles officeholders, not candidates.
The lawmakers behind the proposed amendment said it seeks to “ensure that judicial elections are fair” by holding candidates and sitting judges to the same standards.
Proposition 6 gives residents in nursing homes and similar long-term care facilities the right to designate an essential caregiver who could not be denied in-person visitation. The proposed amendment responds to facility closures earlier in the pandemic, when residents were isolated from loved ones for months.
Proposition 7 will allow a surviving spouse of a person who is disabled and receiving homestead exemptions on school district property taxes to continue to take advantage of the exemption, as long as the surviving spouse is 55 or older.
Proposition 8 will extend tax exemptions to a surviving spouse of a member of the military who dies because of any injuries sustained during their service, whether it is related to combat or not.
In local elections, Mesquite voters elected District 6 council member Dan Aleman as mayor over Ron Ward. Aleman will be the city’s first Latino mayor.
In Northeast Tarrant County’s Southlake Carroll ISD, Andrew Yeager, a sales director at NBC Universal, easily defeated former educator Stephanie Williams. Yeager was backed by the influential Southlake Families PAC, which supported two candidates who won school board seats in May.
The election came in the middle of a tense period for Carroll ISD and Southlake. The district has been embroiled in a controversy over a proposed diversity plan, which led to the city being the subject of a national NBC News podcast. Recently, the district sanctioned a teacher who had an anti-racist book in her classroom, and a school administrator was heard telling teachers they could have to include books “opposing” the Holocaust.
In Richardson, a $190 million bond package for streets, public buildings, sidewalks, drainage and parks passed easily.
Allen ISD voters in early voting said no to two bond propositions totaling $23.6 million for updates to several school and athletic facilities.
Tarrant County voters approved $400 million in bonds for streets and roads but turned down a second proposal for $116 million to build and equip new offices for the district attorney’s office.
In other elections in Texas, Austin voters overwhelmingly turned down a ballot measure that would have required the city to hire hundreds more police officers. Some city leaders said the requirement would have put a strain on the city’s budget.