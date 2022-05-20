Texas added more jobs than any other state in the U.S. in April as its unemployment rate dropped to a 4-year low of 4.3%.
Texas gained 62,800 new jobs from March to April, nearly 50% higher than a month earlier as the state, at least for now, overcame some of the challenges facing the national economy to add more positions, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Texas’ job gains were even bigger than Florida, which was second with 58,600 new positions.
The new jobs come amid an increasingly tight labor market as the economy in Texas and nationwide surges, but companies and economists are grappling with high inflation, record gas and diesel prices, supply chain issues and recession fears.
In the last year, the state has added 742,000 jobs, second only to the 925,000 new jobs in California, which has nearly 10 million more residents than Texas, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is down 0.1 percentage points from 4.4% in April and nearly 2% from April a year ago, when the jobless rate was 6.2%. It was two years ago in April that Texas recorded the highest statewide unemployment rate in modern history of 12.6%.
And in another encouraging sign for Texas’ economy, the state’s labor participation rate bounced back to the pre-pandemic level of 63.8%, an indication that rising wages are encouraging people to get back into the job market after sitting out during the pandemic.
In April, the jobless rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area was 3.2%, behind Austin-Round Rock’s 2.5% unemployment rate but ahead of the 3.3% jobless rate in San Antonio and 4.1% in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugarland, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
The leisure and hospitality sectors saw the most gains in April in Texas with 13,500 new jobs since March, followed by education and health service with 8,800 new positions. Financial services added 8,700 jobs, and mining and logging grew by 6,600 jobs.