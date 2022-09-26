State Board of Education

The State Board of Education meeting room is inside the William B. Travis Building, which houses the Texas Education Agency, in downtown Austin.

 Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News file photo

Texas educators now have a slight roadmap on how to teach students history lessons that align with the “anti-critical race theory” law signed last year.

The State Board of Education approved minor changes Monday that included, for example, expanding on students’ skills so they can discern credible information. Doing so will allow them to “evaluate a variety of historical and contemporary sources for validity, credibility, bias and accuracy” and ways to “use voting as a method for group decision making,” according to state outlines.

