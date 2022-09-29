Large electrical transmission lines and snow
Buy Now

Large electrical transmission lines are pictured in a new housing development in South Arlington on Feb. 17, 2021. Rolling power outages have disrupted service to customers following this weeks snow storm and deep freeze.

 Tom Fox/DMN

Following calls over the summer for Texans to conserve electricity and last year’s infamous winter power outages, the Public Utility Commission on Thursday announced a new rule designed to improve grid reliability. Power plants must weatherize equipment each season to handle wind chills of zero in most areas and temperatures up to 96 degrees.

The temperature that power plants must show they can handle depends on the region. The PUC said power plants in the region including Dallas-Fort Worth must be able to operate with average temperatures over 72 hours as high as 95.4 and wind chills as low as -0.5. The highest temperature requirement is 96.1, in the region including Wichita Falls. The lowest wind chill temperature is for the Panhandle region, at -17.6.

Tags

Recommended for you