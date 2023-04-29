DMN file

Retired teachers in Texas, most of whom have never received any increase in monthly checks, would receive a one-time cost of living adjustment – and possibly further bumps, later this decade – under legislation that advanced in the House on Friday. In a 2019 file photo, retired teacher Richard Cronshey (center) of San Marcos watched from the second floor of the Capitol rotunda during a public education rally.

 Dallas Morning News File Photo

Teachers and other former public school employees who retired in the last 19 years have never received cost of living increases. Occasionally, over the past two decades, lawmakers granted one-time payments called “13th checks.”

