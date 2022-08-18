Pads

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman on Thursday said they’ll support repealing the state sales tax on menstrual products during next year’s legislative session.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners.

Hegar and Huffman said they’d support efforts in next year’s legislative session to make such products nontaxable.

