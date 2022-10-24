From The Texas Tribune

Texas elementary and middle school students saw big drops in math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a national report released Monday.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, an exam given to a sample of fourth and eighth grade public school students every other year, measures how states’ students are performing in reading and math over time compared with a national average. It also provides a national snapshot of the impact of the pandemic on student achievement.

