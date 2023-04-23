Books

Banned books are on display in a Dallas bookstore for Banned Books Week. The number of banned and censored books has been growing nationwide and in Texas.

 Bill Zeeble/KERA

More books are being banned and censored across the country than just a few years ago, according to a new report from PEN America.

And Texas continues to lead the nation in instances of banned titles, with 438.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags