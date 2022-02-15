WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz has been peddling a conspiracy theory for weeks suggesting that the FBI incited the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
In this scenario, the nation’s prime law enforcement agency prodded supporters of defeated president Donald Trump to ignore police lines, assault officers, smash through doors, turn flagpoles into spears, invade the Senate chamber and threaten the vice president and House speaker.
No evidence has surfaced for this explosive theory.
Cruz and others who promote it have not explained why the FBI would be on both sides — hunting down rioters, yet also encouraging sedition and trying to overturn the election.
The FBI director, under oath two months after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, ruled out that there were “fake Trump protesters” of any kind in the mob. Another top FBI official told Cruz at a hearing last month that no federal agents incited violence.
That has not deterred the two-term Texas Republican from persisting with the “fed-surrection” theory in a flurry of campaign emails, and on social media and his popular podcast.
Asked to provide any facts to support the theory Cruz is promoting, his office instead pointed to comments that ignore the FBI’s denials and put the onus on the bureau to disprove a theory that remains baseless:
“If the federal government was actively encouraging illegal conduct, was actively encouraging violence,” Cruz said on an episode of his podcast devoted to the “false flag” theory, “that is incredibly concerning, because it is an abuse of power.”
The key word there is “if.”
The theory is entirely speculative, and full of contradictions.
Throughout his presidency, Trump complained that the FBI was working against him. What motive would this purported “deep state” have to derail Joe Biden’s victory and prolong Trump’s time in power?
“He is lying for the sake of getting power. It’s a very cynical game,” said Russell Muirhead, a Dartmouth College political scientist who co-authored a book on innuendo in the Trump era titled A Lot of People are Saying. “I’m absolutely certain he does not believe it. Ted Cruz has an IQ that’s way beyond what most of us could ever aspire to.”
Claims that Jan. 6 was a “false flag” operation began to simmer in right-wing circles while the riot was underway. The initial spin was that antifa or other leftists infiltrated a peaceful crowd to embarrass Trump.
Trump supporters in the mob rejected that, some with great indignation.
Claims that the FBI incited the riot took life last summer.
On June 14, Revolver News — a website run by Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter who left his job after revelations he’d attended a conference with white supremacists — speculated that “unindicted co-conspirators” mentioned in court were actually undercover federal operatives.
That, said the article, made Jan. 6 “a monumental entrapment scheme” meant to “frame the entire MAGA movement as potential domestic terrorists.”
Fox News star Tucker Carlson told viewers “it sounds like the FBI was organizing the riots of Jan. 6.”
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, now running for state attorney general, cited the story on the House floor, asserting that protesters were “egged on by federal authorities … This is like, Putin kind of activities.”
Cruz joined the conspiracy crowd on the anniversary of the riot, in prime time, at Carlson’s prodding.
At a hearing a day earlier, Cruz called the riot “a violent terrorist attack” — a comment that went over poorly with right-wing commentators.
For a senator in damage control mode, Carlson’s show was a natural first stop. He’s hugely popular with Trump’s base and a gatekeeper to the 2024 Republican nomination that Cruz covets.
Cruz expressed remorse for echoing Democrats’ rhetoric. He emphasized that he only viewed the relative handful of rioters who assaulted police as terrorists.
Cruz had led the charge Jan. 6 to reject certification of Biden’s win. Still, Carlson raked him over the coals, accusing him of lying about his remorse, given that he’d called the riot terrorism repeatedly in the past year.
Then Carlson broached a pet theory that puts a man named Ray Epps at the center of the false flag scheme.
Cruz played along, without hesitation.
“For him to appear on the FBI’s most wanted list and come off, it certainly suggests he was working for the FBI. That’s not conclusive, but that’s the obvious implication,” he said.
That was only the start.
At a Senate hearing five days later, Cruz hammered the incitement-by-feds theory as he questioned Jill Sanborn, head of the FBI’s national security branch.
How many FBI agents or confidential informants participated in the events of Jan. 6?
“I’m sure that you can appreciate that I can’t go into the specifics of sources or methods,” Sanborn responded.
Did any FBI agents or informants take part? Did any encourage or incite violence?
“I can’t answer that,” she said.
Cruz pivoted to Epps, a former Marine who owns a ranch and wedding venue called the Knotty Barn in Queen Creek, Ariz.
In 2011, Epps led the Arizona chapter of Oath Keepers, one of the main anti-government militia groups involved in the riot.
On Oct. 25, Revolver News identified Epps as a “Fed-Protected Provocateur” who “Appears To Have Led” the riot.
Footage outside the Capitol showed a man pushing past a police barrier just after Epps whispered into his ear.
Video from the night before showed Epps urging protesters to “peacefully” enter the Capitol, advice that prompted a man nearby to start chanting “Fed! Fed! Fed!”
Cruz displayed the FBI’s most wanted list from two days after the riot, with an as-yet unidentified Epps in photo #16. Then the list in early July, with Epps removed.
All very suspicious, Cruz said, given that Epps has never been charged.
“Ms. Sanborn, a lot of Americans are concerned that the federal government deliberately encouraged illegal and violent conduct on Jan. 6,” he said. “Did federal agents or those in service of federal agents actively encourage violent and criminal conduct on Jan. 6?”
This time, she gave a direct answer: “Not to my knowledge, sir.”
That and other flat-out denials from the FBI have not deterred Cruz from sticking with the theory.
“I asked the FBI over and over and over again: Did FBI agents commit acts of violence on January 6? The FBI refused to answer that question,” Cruz said on his Jan. 14 podcast. “I asked, did they incentivize? Did they incite? Did they urge others to commit acts of violence? Again, the FBI refused to answer.”
But the FBI hadn’t refused to answer.
Sanborn denied the FBI incited the riot just three days earlier, under questioning by Cruz himself. FBI director Christopher Wray — installed by Trump in 2017 — testified at a March 2 Senate hearing that “we have not seen evidence” of anyone in the mob posing as a Trump supporter to stir up trouble.
‘Ominous questions’
Cruz has touted his exchange from the Jan. 11 hearing in at least a dozen emails to would-be campaign donors, with the subject line “Who is Ray Epps?”
“I grilled a senior FBI official- and she REFUSED to answer key questions. Was Ray Epps a federal agent or informant? Did ANY FBI agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events that day? What are they trying to hide now about the events of January 6, 2021?”
Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of the two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 committee, called Cruz’s campaign email “an absolute lie.”
“If anyone genuinely cares about the integrity of law enforcement, you ought to be troubled by law enforcement entrapping people [and] incentivizing criminal conduct,” Cruz said on his podcast.
Except there’s no evidence of entrapment.
More than 700 suspects have been charged so far, and many have invoked as a defense that they were doing as the president had asked of them.
Muirhead, the Dartmouth professor, noted Cruz’s technique: “Asking ominous questions without a shred of evidence.”
“Ted Cruz, who is as hungry for power as anyone alive, studied the Trump playbook and learned how to play the conspiracy game,” he said. “Ted Cruz wants to be president.”
‘Fed! Fed! Fed!’
If the man who chanted “Fed! Fed! Fed!” thought Epps’ advice to enter the Capitol was a trap, that didn’t stop him.
He’s Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet, a far-right social media personality who addressed the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., that involved a torch parade of neo-Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us.” He was quickly identified when the Epps video surfaced.
He’s been charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct and illegally entering a restricted building on Jan. 6.
Epps’s lawyer, John Blischak, a former FBI agent, says there’s no mystery why his client dropped off the most-wanted list: He was no longer unidentified, because he contacted the FBI after learning he’d been spotted in news footage.
On Jan. 14, the House committee investigating the riot debunked the Epps theory, announcing he’d already been questioned.
“Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on Jan 5th or 6th or at any other time, and that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency,” the committee wrote.
The FBI declined to elaborate.
“I laughed when I saw this,” said conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, co-hosting Cruz’s podcast. “Ray Epps denying he’s a fed is exactly what he would say if he were a fed.”
“It could be true. It could be false,” said Cruz. “The Jan. 6 committee is wildly partisan. ... I don’t give a lot of credence to their statements.”
He’s gone further to ingratiate himself with Jan. 6 deniers in recent weeks.
When the Republican National Committee labeled events of that day “legitimate political discourse,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted otherwise. It was a “violent insurrection,” he said.
Cruz deemed that a “serious mistake” and complained that rioters were being unfairly demonized.
Trump, who exhorted the crowd that would soon descend on the Capitol to “fight like hell” to stop Congress from certifying the election, promoted the false flag theory at an Arizona rally last month.
“Exactly how many of those present at the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 were FBI confidential informants, agents or otherwise, working directly or indirectly with an agency of the United States government? People want to hear this,” he told thousands of supporters.
Asked recently about the ongoing speculation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “FBI Director Wray has already said that the FBI had no evidence of this baseless conspiracy, and he would certainly know.”