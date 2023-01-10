From The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, has filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The resolution accuses Mayorkas of not “maintaining operational control” over the U.S. border. Fallon, formerly R-Frisco, cites the secretary’s attempt to eliminate Title 42, ending the Migrant Protection Protocols and terminating contracts for additional border wall construction.

