National Guard members oversee an area where the U.S.-Mexico border wall ends in Del Rio.

 Verónica G. Cárdenas for ProPublica/The Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/09/14/texas-operation-lone-star-deployments/.

The Texas Military Department has reduced the number of troops dedicated to Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, as questions remain about its future financing.

The Dallas Morning News first reported that the state had cut the number of National Guard troops dedicated to the sprawling border security mission. Texas Military Department officials did not give a specific number for the current deployment level but said it has “over 5,000 service members” dedicated to Operation Lone Star.

