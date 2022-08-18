From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/08/18/texas-schools-in-god-we-trust/.

A new law requiring Texas schools to display donated “In God We Trust” posters is the latest move by Republican lawmakers to bring Christianity into taxpayer-funded institutions.

Under the law, Senate Bill 797, which passed during last year’s legislative session, schools are required to display the posters if they are donated.

