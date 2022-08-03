Callie Crow Narcan BT TT 19

Callie Crow, the founder of Drew’s 27 Chains, conducts a Narcan training session with officers from the Caddo Mills Police Department, on March 31. Callie started her nonprofit to educate law enforcement departments about the opioid crisis after her son, Drew Crow, died from an opioid overdose.

 Ben Torres/For The Texas Tribune

CADDO MILLS — Callie Crow stood in a small room in the Caddo Mills Police Department in front of eight officers — the city’s entire police force at the time — and demonstrated how to save a life with a simple nasal spray.

She held the bottle close to her nose and compared it to run-of-the-mill allergy spray: Once you put the nozzle into a person’s nose, you simply press the plunger in to release the dose of naloxone, a drug also known as Narcan that reverses and blocks the effects of opioids.

