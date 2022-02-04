Wind power generation has held up during the ongoing winter freeze in Texas as of Feb. 4. Temperatures in the 20’s and a 20 mph wind create a mirage effect on a wind turbine and power generation facility pictured along US 84 near Slaton.
AUSTIN — The Texas power grid appeared to be continuing to meet the challenge early Friday as Gov. Greg Abbott and leaders of the state’s emergency response team to the winter storm updated the impact of the big freeze.
Thursday saw the grid remain stable with isolated power outages affecting about 70,000 Texans during the morning hours. Those outages waned throughout the day.
Abbott said the grid “is better” and stronger than it was in last February’s freeze disaster. He credited the Texas Legislature for taking action that helped bring about the improvements.
The governor and state officials emphasized the need for Texans to continue avoiding unnecessary travel because roads and highways remain treacherous in much of the state.
By the time Abbott gave his update Friday, Texas was nearing the clear in a winter storm that has brought more anxiety than actual outages. As of 10:30 a.m., Friday, about 19,000 Texans were without power. The grids operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, had ordered no major load shed events and the grid remained stable.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas projected near record levels of demand on Texas’ power grid peaking at 8 a.m. Friday. However, Texans electricity usage fell far short of those levels, topping out at about 69 gigawatts. During last year’s winter freeze, statewide electricity demand peaked at 77 gigawatts.
Abbott declared a state of disaster for 17 counties, including Dallas and Denton Counties Thursday. The declaration paves the way for aid to arrive without restrictions and could help trigger federal assistance, if needed.
Other counties covered by the declaration are Bosque, Delta, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Rains, Red River, Rockwall and Williamson.
One of the surprises of the winter storm has been the high performance of wind generated electricity. All day Thursday, the sector produced more than predicted, at times 70% above what ERCOT had predicted. Solar also performed beyond expectations, though it makes up a small fraction of Texas’ overall power plant profile.
Meanwhile, natural gas saw drops in production triggered by freeze offs in the Permian Basin and elsewhere. But no significant outages at power plants were reported due to lack of supply. It is unclear how much production dropped, as Texas does not track gas production within the state. However, several power tracking services indicated that substantial drops did occur.