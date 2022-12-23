From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/12/23/ercot-power-winter-weather/.

HOUSTON — As freezing temperatures enveloped Texas late Thursday and into Friday morning, demand for electricity shattered the grid operator’s peak expectations for the maximum amount of power people would use to stay warm this winter.

Luckily, the state’s grid held, but the resiliency test isn’t over: High demand is forecast to continue into Saturday while power supplied from wind, which has been offering a significant boost during the blustery Arctic blast, will likely drop off.

