Press conference, 9/1/22
Mary Ann Weatherred (left to right), Laura Leeman, Laney Hawes and Sravan Krishna, parents concerned about the conservative direction of school boards across North Texas, stand for a press conference in Arlington on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 Liesbeth Powers/DMN

A group of parents is demanding North Texas schools remove posters emblazoned with “In God We Trust” that were donated by a conservative, Christian company.

The Kaplan Law Firm is issuing cease and desist letters to area districts that do not replace those signs with new ones that are being donated by parents, which feature rainbow lettering.

