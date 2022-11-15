Carillon Living

Licensed vocational nurse Robert Lozoya talks about his responsibilities at Carillon’s accelerated rehab clinic in Lubbock on Oct. 31. Lozoya says he and other nurses at the facility often have to work extra hours and shifts to make up for a shortage of nurses.

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/11/15/texas-nurse-shortage-senior-home/.

LUBBOCK — Robert Lozoya started a recent shift as a nurse manager for Carillon, Lubbock’s biggest senior home, at 7 a.m.

For the next 12 hours, he triaged his duties, picking up the slack for the nurses who did not show up for work. He made sure patients didn’t choke on their lunch, treated wounds and fielded a myriad of calls to doctors, families and pharmacies.

