Army veteran David Jordan, owner of Patriot Sandwich Company in Denton, said he got an email in 2021, telling him he’d receive about $86,000 of Restaurant Revitalization Fund money within seven to 10 days.
The $28.6 billion rescue package was implemented by the Small Business Association (SBA) in mid-2021 to help those who own restaurants or bars and were struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first three weeks of funding were earmarked for veterans, women, and those who are socially or economically disadvantaged.
“I checked my account every single day,” Jordan said.
The money didn’t arrive. And it wouldn’t be coming, Jordan said he was later told in an email from the SBA. His funds were blocked by anti-discrimination lawsuits filed in Texas and Tennessee.
While 6,370 businesses in Texas did receive Restaurant Revitalization funds, the Texas Restaurant Association reports that another 12,055 were promised grants and never received them.
“Once the dollars were gone, they just didn’t get funded,” said Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the TRA.
Knight launched a campaign this week to pressure Congress to put another $50 billion into the Restaurant Revitalization Fund during budget talks scheduled in February. Knight wants $2.8 billion of that to go to Texas small business owners.
The promised funds meant life or death for some Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants.
By the time the Restaurant Revitalization funds were supposed to be in Patriot Sandwich Company’s bank account, Jordan was already late on his rent. If the restaurant was going to survive, he needed to double the customers coming into his business. And he needed cash.
Without either, he closed the sandwich shop in November 2021.
He still needs at least $30,000 to pay back his landlord. The dozens of military medals, pictures and artifacts he used as decoration for Patriot Sandwich Company are locked inside the shop, now the property of the landlord until Jordan can catch back up on rent.
While Jordan’s business was in turmoil by mid-2021, Knight believes that most restaurants began suffering anew when the omicron variant arrived later that year. In a recent survey of members of the Texas Restaurant Association, 83% said labor costs are higher than before COVID-19, 93% said food costs were higher, and 96% said the supply chain delays were worse in the past 90 days than they had been before that.
“Restaurant workers are not OK,” said Tracy Vaught, the owner of H Town Restaurant Group, which operates high-end Houston spots like Caracol and Hugo’s. She spoke during a virtual Texas Restaurant Association press conference on Jan. 26, 2022, in which representatives told listeners that 100,000 jobs are at stake if more money isn’t put into the RRF.
“We need relief,” Vaught said. “Two years is too long for us to handle it.”
Survivor’s guilt
For Mark Wootton, executive chef at East Dallas restaurant Garden Cafe, the Restaurant Revitalization funds he received were necessary to keep his family’s business afloat. But Wootton feels some survivor’s guilt, knowing his family received money when others didn’t.
Garden Cafe restaurant was closed for most of 2020 and 2021 — much longer than most other Dallas businesses.
“I’m not sure how we would have done it without that,” he said of RRF grants. SBA records show he received $278,051.
In the year and a half the company was closed, Wootton applied for rezoning permits, redid menus, changed the hours, and added beer and wine for the first time.
They applied for the funds “as soon as the portal opened,” which could have put them early in the line. Mark’s dad and the owner of the cafe, Dale Wootton, is a Navy veteran.
Other Dallas businesses received funds even if they weren’t part of the first round of funding. Entrepreneur Michael Peticolas, who owns Peticolas Brewing Company in Dallas, said he isn’t a veteran or a minority, but he applied when he was allowed to.
Peticolas had no idea that some business owners, like Jordan, were promised funds and never received them.
Peticolas’ grant of $102,224 greatly assisted his brewery, which was closed for 51 weeks.
Early on in the pandemic, businesses in Texas were asked to prove that at least 51% of sales came from food, in order to remain open during certain phases of the governor’s COVID-19 reopening plan. Peticolas, a brewery without a kitchen, couldn’t do that. “If the government says I need to be closed, I’m going to be closed,” he said. “[But] at about week 50, I didn’t know how much longer we could do it.”
Peticolas said his revenues dipped 23% in 2020 compared to 2019. His 2021 numbers were better — up 13% — but still “well short of where we were in 2019.”
What’s next
The Texas Restaurant Association is asking business owners and consumers to contact their lawmakers and ask for a $50 billion round of funding for the RRF.
Small business owners who applied for the funds and didn’t receive them still have their applications saved in the SBA’s website, said Kelsey Erickson Streufert, vice president of government relations and advocacy for the TRA.
“We’re going to fight to help every single one of them,” Streufert said.