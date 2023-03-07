From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/03/07/broadband-water-infrastructure-texas-bills/.

Texas lawmakers want voters to decide whether the state will spend billions of dollars in broadband and water infrastructure development with two House priority bills filed Monday calling for the historic investments.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan revealed House Bill 9 and House Bill 10, which seek to create the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund and the Texas Water Fund, respectively.

