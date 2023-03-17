Flags

Transgender, pride progress and nonbinary flags are passed out during a 2022 rally in front of the Governor’s Mansion in Austin.

 Lauren Witte/Texas Tribune file photo

Physicians, psychologists and advocates spoke out publicly for hours about a bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender children Thursday during a Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs hearing.

Debate at the hearing for Senate Bill 14 lasted about three hours, and afterwards, more than 60 people testified for and against the bill, which would end access to gender-affirming care for people under 18 in Texas. It would also revoke the medical licenses of any doctors who provided such care.

