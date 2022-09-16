Texas’s unemployment rate increased to 4.1% in August and hiring slowed to its lowest rate since early 2021 as the construction and hospitality sectors shed workers, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
It was the lowest job growth total in Texas since February 2021, when the nation faced the most brutal wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas employers added 16,400 jobs in August, still a positive month pushing employment in the state to a record high of 14 million people and 5.7% better than a year ago, the Texas jobs agency said.
Texas is likely experiencing many of the same headwinds that the U.S. economy is facing with inflation, housing slowdowns and high energy prices, said Bill Adams, chief economist with Dallas-based Comerica Inc.
“The big themes for the Texas economy continue to hold true,” Adams said. “The state’s economy is growing faster than the U.S. as a whole, but we are still tied to the national economy.”
Unemployment ticked up to 4.1% in August from 4% in July as 5,400 Texans were added to the jobless rolls, mirroring an increase in the jobless rate across the country during the month, rising from 3.5% to 3.7%.
Texas has been leading the country in job growth consistently for the last two years, but in August was outpaced by states such as New York, Kentucky and Virginia, which all added more jobs.
“The frenetic pace of job growth in Texas this year combined with today’s macro headwinds and the fact that the state is close to full employment, means we should expect job gains moderate throughout the rest of the year,” said Taner Osman, research manager at Beacon Economics, in a statement. “Also, the coming holiday season should provide tailwinds after a few months of weaker job growth.”
Texas still led the nation in job growth over the last year with 726,900 new positions, a 5.7% increase, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. California was second with 677,100, a 4% increase.
But August’s slowdown was something economists at the Dallas Federal Reserve predicted as many key indicators for the state were negative, including oil well permits, oil prices, average hours worked and unemployment claims last month.
Even though crude oil future prices have dropped 29% since peaking in March, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association noted that the energy sector is still growing and there are nearly 12,000 job openings in the state. The trade group also said oil and gas production in Texas is projected to hit record highs next month.
The construction industry dropped 500 jobs in August as Federal Reserve attempts to fight inflation have doubled interest rates in the last year, pushing them above 6% this month, according to Freddie Mac. Several leading mortgage firms have cut jobs due to rising interest rates and a pause from consumers interested in buying.
With the housing market growing so fast in the last few years, Adams said he is watching to see when interest rates start to push prices back down and if homebuilders will need to find other uses for land speculatively slated for new construction.
There were some positives in the report, even if the headline numbers seemed sour, Adams said.
The labor force participation rate is back up to pre-pandemic levels and hit an all-time high of 14.59 million people. That should help the tight labor market that has driven up inflationary pressures and caused shortages across the economy.
“It’s getting a little easier to hire, but the labor market is still very tight,” he said.