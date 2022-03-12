Texas employers’ hiring pace slowed in January as the omicron wave worked its way through the region.
The state added 29,000 non-farming jobs in January — the lowest monthly total since April 2021 when 15,000 jobs were added, according to data released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission. Since then, monthly job growth has been in the 40,000 to 90,000 range as Texas emerges from the pandemic.
Nearly half of those added jobs came in Dallas-Plano-Irving, where 13,800 new positions were created to lead all Texas metros, according to research firm Beacon Economics.
The omicron effect could be short-lived, though. TWC is scheduled to report March 25 on February’s jobs picture. Cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant peaked locally in the last week of January.
“January job growth remained robust as COVID-19 cases retreated in the second half of the month,” said Christopher Slijk, an associate economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. “Employment growth held steady or picked up across most service sector industries, while goods-producing sectors — disproportionately affected by supply-chain disruptions — saw more constrained job growth.”
The state also eclipsed a one-month-old employment record with 13,084,400 Texans holding jobs in January. The unemployment rate remained unchanged from December’s revised rate of 4.8%.
Since January 2021, Texas employers have added 687,500 positions, and job gains have been reported in 20 of the last 21 months.
“While we can’t predict the future, job activity and hiring efforts by Texas employers continue to grow,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in a statement.
In January, the trade, transportation and utilities sector led the way with 12,000 added jobs. Leisure and hospitality, which includes the still recovering restaurant and hotel industries, added 5,700 positions.
The Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock metropolitan areas recorded January’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.3%. In Dallas-Fort Worth, the not-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate was 4.1% — up slightly from December. Nationally in January, unemployment stood at 4.4%.
Non-farming employment growth last year in Texas has been revised up from 5.6% to 5.7% — or 8,600 more jobs added in the state than TWC originally estimated. During the year, 40,040 more Texans joined the labor force than originally estimated.
“While 2021 was about recovery, 2022 will be about expansion,” said Taner Osman, research manager at Beacon Economics. “The annual revisions confirm that the Texas labor market has replaced every job lost during the pandemic, and with the omicron variant mostly behind us and consumers healthy, 2022 is poised to be a strong year for the state’s labor market.”
The Dallas Fed forecasts job growth of 2.9% this year, suggesting the state will end 2022 with an additional 382,000 jobs.