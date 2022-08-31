Migrant buses arrive in Washington, D.C.
A couple of buses with migrants from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, as part of the service offered by Governor Greg Abbott for undocumented migrants who wish to travel from Texas to the capital city of the United States.

 Lola Gomez/DMN

Texas has spent more than $12 million to bus migrants from the border to New York and Washington, D.C., according to figures released this week.

From April to mid-August, Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing program has transported 9,200 migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to the East Coast, the Texas Division of Emergency Management told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday.

