A couple of buses with migrants from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, as part of the service offered by Governor Greg Abbott for undocumented migrants who wish to travel from Texas to the capital city of the United States.
Texas has spent more than $12 million to bus migrants from the border to New York and Washington, D.C., according to figures released this week.
From April to mid-August, Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing program has transported 9,200 migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to the East Coast, the Texas Division of Emergency Management told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday.
Texas is contracting with Wynne Transportation, an Irving-based charter service company, according to various news reports.
So far, the tab works out to more than $1,300 per passenger.
Comparatively, a one-way ticket on a Greyhound bus from El Paso to New York City this week costs as little as $322. A trip from El Paso to Washington, D.C. would cost as little as $256 this week.
Abbott has sought private donations to pay for trips after criticism for using taxpayer money. But the government fundraiser raised only $118,297 as of July 22, far short of its goal, according to a report in the San Antonio Express-News.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has condemned Abbott’s policy, calling it “horrific” earlier this month.
The Republican governor has defended the busing, arguing it is necessary because President Joe Biden refuses to secure the nation’s southern border.
In an effort to curb migration, Abbott last year launched Operation Lone Star, which in addition to the busing program includes stationing thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers along the border, arresting migrants for trespassing on private property and inspecting commercial vehicles. So far, it has cost the state $4 billion.
El Paso also began busing migrants this week, marking the first time that city and county officials in the far west Texas town have agreed to work with Abbott.