FairfieldLake_birdblind2

A park visitor watches wildlife from the not-yet-complete birdwatching platform at Fairfield Lake State Park.

The bird watching platform at Fairfield Lake State Park. Newly constructed, not complete yet.

 Maegan Lanham/Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

A popular state park southeast of Dallas is poised to become an exclusive community with multimillion-dollar homes and a private golf course.

Fairfield Lake State Park will close Feb. 28 after months of negotiations between private companies and the state failed to secure a deal.

