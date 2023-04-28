Texas advocacy groups are giving the Biden administration mixed reviews after the White House announced new immigration policies Thursday to prepare for the end of a controversial border health rule that rapidly expels migrants from the U.S.

Title 42, a policy initiated in March 2020 by the Trump administration, comes to an end May 11 as migrant crossings into Texas continue to trend upward. In preparation, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday it will open new processing centers in Colombia and Guatemala, with more added later in other countries, to “reduce irregular migration” and facilitate legal pathways for travel. Applicants can make appointments there for processing and possible approval of legal pathways to enter the U.S., Canada or Spain.

