Texas continues to lead the nation in job growth, as more people join the state’s workforce bringing in record employment numbers last month.
More than 30,000 nonfarm jobs were added in June, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, totaling nearly 14 million jobs across the state. It’s the 28th consecutive month of growth.
“Texas employers are helping Texas stay robust and growing as the state approaches the 14 million mark for nonfarm jobs,” said Aaron Demerson, a TWC commissioner representing employers.
Since June 2022, Texas’ employment grew by more than 540,00 positions, the largest annual increase in the nation. Dallas-Fort Worth had the second-largest over-the-year increase in the number of jobs across the country.
Mirroring the level of jobs added, the seasonally adjusted labor force grew over the month of June by 30,500 people, reaching north of 15 million people. The number of employed people also reached a new record high at more than 14,429,900.
The number of people who have joined the state’s workforce makes Texas the best place to live and work, said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent. The state’s employment growth rate continued to outperform with 4% annual growth from June 2022 to June 2023 —outpacing any other state and the nation’s rate of 2.5% growth.
“It is a testament to the might of our state economy that more Texans are working than ever before as Texas smashes all previous records for total jobs, now 21 months in a row,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “More paychecks mean more opportunities for the people of this great state to thrive.”
Across the state — private education and health services added nearly 12,000 jobs, the most of all the major industries. Construction followed close behind with 11,000 positions. Manufacturing gained 6,100 jobs over the month.
Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association, a trade organization representing 3,000 independent oil and natural gas producers across the state, reported Friday that employment data again indicate strong job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry during the month of June.
According to the association, there were 13,696 active unique job postings for the Texas oil and natural gas industry in June, including 4,692 new job postings added during the month by companies. In comparison, California had 4,655 unique job postings last month.
“Oil and gas employment in Texas is strong and our state remains the undisputed leader for oil and gas production by a significant margin, generating economic prosperity and fortifying our energy security,” said Ed Longanecker, the group’s president.
Texas’ annual employment growth through June 2023 was stronger than the national rate in all but one of 11 selected industries, leisure and hospitality, according to the TWC.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.