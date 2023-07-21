Apartments

A construction worker uses a lift to work on the exterior of The Alexan Apartments along Ross Avenue earlier this month.

 Elías Valverde II/Dallas Morning News

Texas continues to lead the nation in job growth, as more people join the state’s workforce bringing in record employment numbers last month.

More than 30,000 nonfarm jobs were added in June, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, totaling nearly 14 million jobs across the state. It’s the 28th consecutive month of growth.

0
0
0
0
0