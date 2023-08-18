WASHINGTON — The Justice Department scoffed Thursday at Texas’ assertion that it’s free to install anti-migrant buoys in the Rio Grande, regardless of treaties and federal law, because “Texas purportedly is being ‘invaded’” by migrants.
“Whether and when an ‘invasion’ occurs is a matter of foreign policy and national defense, which the Constitution specifically commits to the federal government,” the Justice Department argued.
A federal judge in Austin will hear arguments Tuesday as the Biden administration tries to force Gov. Greg Abbott to remove the $850,000 floating barrier deployed near Eagle Pass last month.
The stakes include state sovereignty and relations with the country’s biggest trading partner.
The evidence includes a survey showing that Texas put most of the buoys on the wrong side of the border, and excerpts from the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, signed in 1848, where Mexico gave up its claims to Texas three years after statehood.
Abbott is eager to see the clash reach the Supreme Court in hopes that the justices will grant states more latitude on border security and immigration enforcement.
“We’re very confident that these buoys are not illegal in any way,” Abbott said Wednesday on Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show. “That said, we want the bigger battle.”
Indeed, the stakes have escalated for months.
The Justice Department submitted evidence Tuesday that nearly 80% of the 1,000-foot buoy barrier is on Mexico’s side of the border — a violation of sovereignty that has infuriated Mexico. Thursday’s filing includes Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena’s public complaints during a meeting last week with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Texas has not disputed the survey from the International Boundary and Water Commission, the binational agency in charge of the river.
Planning documents obtained through an open records request show the buoys were intended to be on the U.S. side of the line. Texas officials have not explained why the buoys are not entirely in the U.S., but they’re attached to concrete anchors by 12-meter chains — long enough to allow plenty of movement in a shallow river.
The state has shrugged aside allegations that it violated an 1899 law that requires federal permission before construction in a U.S. waterway.
Texas says the law only applies to navigable rivers, and the spot near Eagle Pass is only 200 feet wide and no deeper than 4 feet. Also, the state says, its barrier is only temporary. And even if there is a violation, the U.S. Constitution gives states the right to protect themselves in case of invasion.
“All of Texas’s arguments are wrong,” the Justice Department told the court Thursday.
The 1899 law applies to all waterways, DOJ said.
The barrier isn’t so temporary, it added, given the state’s admission that removal would take “several weeks,” heavy machinery and $300,000.
And on top of all that, the government asserted, the Rio Grande has been deemed navigable at least as far back as 1848, when the Mexican-American War ended.
Mexico gave up more than half its territory in the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, including California.
In exchange, among other things, the pact includes the promise that “navigation” of the Rio Grande south of New Mexico — that is, for the length of the Texas-Mexico border — “shall be free and common to the vessels and citizens of both countries; and neither shall, without the consent of the other, construct any work that may impede or interrupt … the exercise of this right.”
Even if Texas is within its rights to secure its borders, “immigration is not the kind of ‘invasion’ contemplated by the Self-Defense Clause” of the Constitution, the Justice Department told the court.
The Supreme Court hasn’t directly addressed whether illegal immigration and drug smuggling can trigger a state’s emergency invasion powers.
But lower courts have shot down claims similar to Texas’ in the past.
The Justice Department dusted off an appellate ruling from 1996, rejecting a claim that New York state was suffering an immigrant “invasion.”
No, that court said. An invasion is “armed hostility from another political entity, such as another state or foreign country that is intending to overthrow the state’s government.”
The Supreme Court also has made clear that Congress alone controls immigration policy.
In 2012, the court struck down key parts of Arizona’s controversial SB 1070, a precedent the Justice Department emphasized in its latest filing.
SB 1070 made it a crime under Arizona law to be in the United States illegally, or to work or seek work without authorization. The law also authorized warrantless arrests of anyone suspected of being deportable.
The Supreme Court struck down those provisions on grounds the state had tried to usurp federal power.
Conservatives have tightened their grip on the court since then: They now hold a 6-3 majority.
“We want to relitigate the Arizona vs. the United States case so that we can get a new precedent,” Abbott said on Fox News Radio, “to make clear that … states have the full authority to protect the sovereignty of the United States by denying illegal entry into our country.”
As the Justice Department sees it, that’s “a sweeping claim that States may ignore the will of Congress whenever their Governors unilaterally declare an ‘invasion.’”
Said Abbott: “You would think that as opposed to filing a lawsuit against us, the Biden administration would send us a thank you note … for doing what they are incapable of doing. Or maybe even send us a check for the money that Texas is spending.”
