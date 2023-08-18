RioGrandeElPaso-16

Migrants cross the Rio Grande river and US-Mexico border into El Paso as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, in December.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department scoffed Thursday at Texas’ assertion that it’s free to install anti-migrant buoys in the Rio Grande, regardless of treaties and federal law, because “Texas purportedly is being ‘invaded’” by migrants.

“Whether and when an ‘invasion’ occurs is a matter of foreign policy and national defense, which the Constitution specifically commits to the federal government,” the Justice Department argued.

