AUSTIN — After the Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott spent nearly three hours in Huntsville at a campaign fundraiser that he was criticized for not canceling.
But the governor didn’t touch down and quickly depart, as he implied, after news outlets reported he’d gone ahead with the May 24 fundraiser at a private home in East Texas. Some expected Abbott to instead rush to the South Texas town where residents awaited news about unaccounted-for relatives.
The following day, Abbott said the stop in Huntsville was to “let people know that I could not stay, that I needed to go” to Austin to continue working with law enforcement on the response to the 21 killings at Robb Elementary School.
Newly obtained campaign finance reports and flight-tracking records show that Abbott, using northeast Texas rancher-businessman Ricky Baker’s loaned jet, arrived in Huntsville at 4:52 p.m. on May 24. He was driven about two miles to a local supporter’s house and didn’t depart the city until 7:47 p.m.
On Thursday, Abbott campaign spokeswoman Renae Eze was asked about the governor’s statements suggesting he only briefly stopped en route from a news conference about wildfires in Abilene. Though Abbott said Huntsville was “on the way,” it’s actually 150 miles east of Austin.
Eze, insisting Abbott had been forthright about his movements that day, took aim at his Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke.
“Unlike Beto O’Rourke who took advantage of the tragedy in Uvalde by increasing his fundraising efforts and resorting to political stunts, Governor Abbott canceled all political activity, including fundraising,” Eze said in a written statement.
Earlier, Abbott spokesmen said the Republican governor spoke by phone on the day of the shooting with President Joe Biden and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
“The Governor spoke with the President, Secretary Mayorkas, law enforcement, and staff throughout the afternoon and evening, including on the ground in Huntsville,” Eze said Thursday. “The day after the tragedy, the Governor traveled to Uvalde and met with law enforcement and local officials. The Governor’s description of his movements that day are accurate.”
Abbott has been dogged by the Uvalde massacre, with criticism of his decision to go forward with the fundraiser, his inaccurate early statements that police heroically responded to the shooter and his deferring to the Texas Legislature to frame policy responses that might avert repetitions of mass killings.
At the Huntsville event, Abbott may have raised as much as $50,000, according to his campaign finance report covering Feb. 20 to June 30, which he filed with the Texas Ethics Commission on July 15. That doesn’t include an in-kind donation of meal and party expenses worth almost $6,900 from the host, Huntsville designer and chef Jeff Bradley.
After The Dallas Morning News on Thursday sought to reach a half-dozen possible attendees of the event — Huntsville residents who gave to Abbott between May 9 and May 26 — Bradley protested.
“I would appreciate it if you would refrain from contacting my guests who attended the dinner in my home,” Bradley, who according to Ethics Commission records has thrown five parties for Abbott since late 2017, said in a text message. “This was a private event.”
Eze did not dispute flight-tracking information that, by process of elimination, shows Abbott flew from Abilene at 4:11 p.m. in a Cessna Citation Jet CJ4 registered under Avtex Holdings LLC of Mount Pleasant. It’s owned by Baker, who since June 2014 has given Abbott almost $120,000. Of that, $70,000 were in-kind contributions for eight previous uses of his private jet.
On Thursday, Baker did not respond to messages left at his business, KRB Investments, and on his personal phone.