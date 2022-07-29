Gov. Abbott Uvalde vigil Tx Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott attends a vigil in Uvalde on May 25 for the 21 people killed in a shooting the day before at Robb Elementary School.

 Sergio Flores/For The Texas Tribune

AUSTIN — After the Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott spent nearly three hours in Huntsville at a campaign fundraiser that he was criticized for not canceling.

But the governor didn’t touch down and quickly depart, as he implied, after news outlets reported he’d gone ahead with the May 24 fundraiser at a private home in East Texas. Some expected Abbott to instead rush to the South Texas town where residents awaited news about unaccounted-for relatives.

