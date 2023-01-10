From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/01/10/texas-robert-fratta-execution-expired-drugs/.

Texas executed Robert Fratta on Tuesday night for the 1994 death of his estranged wife, Farah. The prisoner’s death was preceded by a dramatic day of back-and-forth court decisions on whether the state could continue using lethal drugs long past their original expiration dates.

For years, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has extended the use-by dates of its lethal doses of pentobarbital, the only drug used in Texas executions, after retesting their potency levels. Defense attorneys have slammed the practice, claiming the testing is done incorrectly and that old drugs have caused painful deaths that violate the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you