State Board of Education

The State Board of Education meeting room is inside the William B. Travis Building, which houses the Texas Education Agency, in downtown Austin.

 Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News file photo

The Texas State Board of Education reversed course on its rejection of school vouchers amid a push from newly elected members who are moving the body further to the right.

The 15-member board approved legislative priorities a few months ago that included a repudiation of voucher-like initiatives, which can give parents public dollars to spend on private school tuition.

