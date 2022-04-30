AUSTIN – State troopers are banking huge sums of overtime – some more than six figures in a year – under Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security push.
Since the operation began in March 2021, the Texas Department of Public Safety has paid at least $68 million in overtime to officers sent to the U.S.-Mexico border. The expenses add to the ballooning tab of Abbott’s immigration dragnet, known as Operation Lone Star, which has already cost the state nearly $4 billion.
The agency will need even more cash from state coffers to maintain the law enforcement surge past the summer, according to the chief financial officer who named overtime as a major cost driver.
It’s not clear how many extra hours officers are putting in on the border, where Abbott has directed them to jail and arrest migrants on state trespassing charges. The department did not provide information about the average number of overtime hours troopers are working.
Agency leaders have previously testified that as many as 1,600 of the department’s 4,200 officers are stationed there at any given time. Dispatched from across Texas, they work nine-day stretches of 12- to 14 hour shifts.
“If we’re going to put them down there, we’re going to get a hotel room, they’re going to be working around the clock because we’re trying to get around-the-clock coverage,” DPS Director Steve McCraw told a state senate committee in March. “We can’t leave any gaps.”
DPS already relied heavily on overtime because officers have a 50-hour work week.
Of the roughly $180 million the agency spent on officer overtime from March 2021 through February 2022, nearly 40% covered the border push. In that time period – the first year of Operation Lone Star – state records show DPS spent more on extra hours than almost any other agency.
The added pay, sprinkled up and down the ranks, is helping some officers double their regular salaries, according to pay records provided by the state comptroller’s office.
Two lieutenants the department praised last fall for working “countless” hours on the border mission have each netted roughly $150,000 in overtime since its start. One captain stationed in Del Rio even out-earned McCraw thanks to $164,000 in overtime pay on top of his six-figure salary.
In spite of the extra money, the operation is taking a toll, according to Richard Jankovsky, president of the DPS Officers Association.
“It’s very challenging to keep morale up because people are tired,” Jankovsky said. “They’re tired of living out of a suitcase. They’re tired of not being home.”
DPS troopers and sergeants are, on average, making several thousand more in overtime pay than the department’s own recruitment material advertises. Since March 2021, troopers averaged about $41,000 in extra pay, state records show, while sergeants made $43,500.
The extra dollars propelled nearly 80% of the department’s commissioned officers to make at least $100,000 in the first year of Operation Lone Star, state pay records show. During that same time period, the Legislature hiked salaries for DPS and other state law enforcement officers in one of the few raises given to public employees last session.
Twenty officers made six figures in overtime, records show, including nine captains, seven lieutenants and four sergeants. While most were stationed full time on the border, a few worked in places as far away as Belton, between Austin and Waco, and New Waverly, 60 miles north of Houston.
A 36-year-old captain stationed in the border city of Del Rio earned roughly $164,000 in overtime – the most of any single employee in the state’s 10 largest agencies. The cash boosted his pay to $280,000 for the year, about $7,000 more than the DPS top boss.
Two other lieutenants, praised by the agency last fall for working “countless” hours since the border operation’s start, are now among the department’s top paid. Stationed near Del Rio where border crossings surged in the last year, each netted nearly $150,000 working extra hours.
Before the operation began, most DPS officers were working 10-hour shifts five days a week. Now, most are pulling seven-day shifts of 12 hours each, said Jaclyn Gooding, a trooper stationed in Del Rio. In addition to making traffic stops for the Highway Patrol, she now flies in helicopters to look for migrants on private ranches.
Some officers volunteer for as many border rotations as possible, which takes pressure off people who don’t want to travel, she said.
“Most people welcome the overtime,” Gooding told The Dallas Morning News in an interview.
“There’s pros and cons for everything, but it is an opportunity for those who want to work and earn extra money to make that extra money.”
When asked about the overtime costs, a DPS spokeswoman credited officers with arresting more than 13,000 people, seizing deadly drugs and stopping “violent gang members, human traffickers and sex offenders from entering our communities.” The department also pushed back on claims of low morale, saying it is accommodating officers who have hardships and prioritizing troopers with fewer family obligations for the border rotations.
“The department is proud to be able to compensate these individuals – and all the administrative staff who support them – appropriately for the demanding, dangerous work they do on a daily basis,” spokeswoman Ericka Miller said in a statement.
When looking at cost per employee, the department of public safety’s overtime tab is higher than other large state agencies, the pay records show.
The perennially understaffed Texas Department of Criminal Justice spent the most on overtime – about $208 million – from March 2021 through February 2022. But the money was spread across far more staff than at DPS, which spent about $193 million on overtime across the entire agency.
Coming in at No. 3 was the colossal Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which paid about $85 million in overtime during the same time period.
Abbott, a Republican up for a third term in November, launched the border operation after blaming President Joe Biden’s immigration policies for a rise in crossings. In addition to the wave of state troopers, Abbott mobilized 10,000 Texas National Guard troops and ordered construction of a border barrier. In April, Abbott began offering migrants free bus rides from Texas to Washington D.C. and promised to do more.
Democrats and civil rights groups say the cost is out of control and the state’s arresting and jailing of migrants is discriminatory. Even some soldiers deployed to the border have complained in media reports about lacking a clear purpose on a mission that pulled them from their families and regular jobs. A recent investigation from the Texas Tribune, ProPublica and The Marshall Project found that migrants were more often arrested for trespassing, than for the more serious crimes of smuggling people or drugs.
The state has pledged nearly $4 billion to border security initiatives – almost five times what the last state budget allotted. Still, funding for the DPS border surge runs only through August, according to February testimony from chief financial officer Suzy Whittenton.
More money will likely be needed to sustain it.
At a legislative hearing this week, McCraw said the department may need to add even more officers to the border with the end of a federal pandemic policy that has allowed the quick expulsion of migrants.
“We have to be ready not just in terms to sustain it, but to pick it up a notch,” he told lawmakers. Right now, he said, the operation costs about $2.3 million a week between overtime, travel, fuel and maintenance.
The governor’s office did not answer questions about whether Abbott intended to maintain the DPS border surge past August. In recent months, the state’s top leaders have redirected hundreds of millions of dollars from other agencies to fund thousands of Texas National Guard troops on the border.
Abbott’s office has helped DPS plug budget holes in the past. The governor’s office funneled the agency over $30 million in grants last year to cover border operations from June through August, Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said in a statement.
Questioned about morale this week, McCraw acknowledged the operation is a strain on the troopers and not everybody wants to go. But he said the department is trying to balance the needs of the border with the needs of its officers.
“They can whine and complain, we listen to it a little bit, but at the end of the day they get it done,” he told lawmakers.
“In spite of leadership at the top,” McCraw added, “morale is rather good.”