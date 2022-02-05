Chad Harris got an urgent phone call during last February’s epic Texas winter storm, something he was expecting as the operator of the single largest bitcoin mining and hosting facility in North America.
“You need to shed your power now; we need it,” Harris said, recalling the conversation with his local transmission company in Central Texas. As CEO of Rockdale-based Whinstone, which later became a subsidiary of Riot Blockchain, he had a ready answer.
“I told them we already had done it two days ago,” he said.
That storm left at least 4.5 million electricity customers in Texas without power.
This time around, there’s been a year of dialogue between mining companies, the governor’s office and the state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Miners met with Gov. Greg Abbott in October and said they would shut down in the event of another winter storm.
Earlier this week, Riot Blockchain sent a letter to Abbott with its plan to voluntarily shut down and had 99% of its operations powered off by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“Last year, the miners turned off during [the] winter storm, but there were fewer bitcoin miners then and less megawatts to be taken offline,” said Lee Bratcher, president of the Texas Blockchain Council, an association representing the blockchain industry. “It still made an impact on thousands and thousands of homes. But this year, there are more and larger mining operations that can push back power and they’ve been proactive.”
After the 2021 storm, ERCOT contacted mining companies — drawn to Texas by lower energy costs — for help since they are heavy electricity users. ERCOT realized miners could assist in balancing supply and demand during extreme weather by shutting down operations and selling unused power back to the grid as part of an emergency response program.
So far, ERCOT hasn’t needed to ask miners to conserve. But many like Riot have done so voluntarily, according to the ERCOT.
Shutting down quickly is easy for miners because they can power operations off and on within seconds, said Trent Stout, Priority Power Management’s head of blockchain energy services.
“Miners are very unique energy customers because they can respond so quickly without a lot of costs, which makes them better suited than other large users of electricity,” Stout said.
The minimum power usage to participate in the emergency program is 100 kilowatts, which is equivalent to one-tenth of a megawatt. But to justify the cost of equipment needed just to participate, Stout estimated miners would be using at least five megawatts.
Skeptics might think miners are only shutting down for the financial incentive. But the likelihood they’ll earn more money from selling power back to the grid versus mining bitcoin is very low, Harris said.
Last year’s storm caused power prices to spike up to $9,000 per megawatt-hour. Riot did earn more money then by shutting down than it would have with its bitcoin mining operations, Harris said. That money isn’t immediately available because it’s considered a credit. Riot is still waiting for credits it earned last year to be available, which it expects to happen in the next month, he said.
“That was a catastrophic event of epic proportion that nobody anticipated,” he said.
Between June and September, Riot shut down 72 times during periods of extreme heat for up to four hours at a time as Texans cranked up their air conditioning units, Harris said.
With this year’s storm not forecast to be as long-lasting, Harris said he doesn’t expect Riot to benefit financially. Based on the current price of Bitcoin, the price of power would need to be close to $1,000 per megawatt-hour before miners working with ERCOT could gain by shutting down, he said.
On Thursday afternoon, the price of power was about $62 per megawatt-hour.
“We don’t benefit but the community does,” Harris said.
Ishaan Thakur and Aanya Thakur of Frisco rose in profile last year after starting Ethereum mining company, Flifer Technologies, out of their parent’s garage at the ripe ages of 14 and 10, respectively. They’ve been monitoring the ERCOT grid and were ready to suspend mining operations at a moment’s notice to ensure households have electricity, Ishaan said.
Flifer’s breakeven price for curtailing crypto mining operations is about $500 per megawatt-hour.
“Since current electric prices are well below this threshold, we are continuing to mine at this time,” he said.
Compute North, a Minnesota-based data center founded in 2017 with mining facilities in Big Spring, also is part of ERCOT’s demand response program.
“Based on the location of our facility in Texas and market conditions, ERCOT has not yet requested that we curtail,” said Peter Liska, director of energy at Compute North. “However, we continue to monitor the situation closely, and we have the capability to power down our load within 10 minutes.”
At midday Friday, ERCOT’s grid had an operating reserve of more than 7,000 megawatts. About 15,000 customers were without power Friday, according to Poweroutage.us.
“This weather event didn’t trigger excessive power prices because ERCOT was proactive to make sure the grid was stable with the support of Bitcoin facilities, weatherized generators and planning,” Harris said.