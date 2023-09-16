Paxton trial

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (center) stands with his defense attorneys Tony Buzbee (left) and Mitch Little stands at the beginning of day 9 of Paxton’s impeachment trial in the Senate chamber at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Friday. The Texas Senate on Saturday cleared Paxton of all the articles of impeachment against him, reinstating him to his elected office.

 Juan Figueroa/Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday was cleared of all 20 articles of impeachment against him, and will retake his office in an unmitigated win for the Republican official.

A majority of state senators, serving as jurors in his historic impeachment trial, acquitted Paxton in separate votes on each of 16 articles. The count never came close to the two-thirds required to convict and remove Paxton from office; Republicans largely sided with Paxton and Democrats against.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags