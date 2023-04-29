A conflict over election fraud erupted in the Texas Capitol on Thursday, pitting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against a San Antonio Republican House member.
At issue is the origin of a controversial change to law that reduced the criminal penalty for election fraud.
Paxton called statements from Republican Rep. Steve Allison “FALSE,” after Allison spoke on the House floor indicating that Paxton’s office had requested lawmakers reduce the penalty of election fraud from a felony to a misdemeanor.
The row came about during the debate of a bill that would restore election fraud’s criminal penalty to a felony. Speaking on the bill, Allison, who is in his third term, spoke to explain why the penalty was reduced in 2021.
“That was on the request or recommendation of the attorney general’s office,” said Allison, the author of the amendment that reduced the penalty. “That made sense to me. I spent my early, first five years of my career in the district attorney’s office. I understand the need to bargain and get witnesses that might not otherwise cooperate by giving them a lower penalty.”
Less than an hour later, Paxton responded on Twitter.
“Moments ago, @stevefortx took to the #txlege House floor to blame me for recommending reduced penalties for illegal voting,” Paxton said, addressing Allison’s Twitter handle. “This is FALSE. Vote-fraudsters should be subject to the MAX penalty. Election integrity is no place for a soft-on-crime approach. It should hurt—bad!—to try to steal Texas elections.”
Election law and voter fraud have been top priorities of Texas’ Republican leadership since former president Donald Trump made false accusations of rampant illegal voting following his election loss in 2020.
In 2021, it was the dominant issue at the Texas Capitol. Democrats disrupted legislative sessions twice, including fleeing the state, to upend a major elections bill that eventually passed after some Democrats folded.
The bill that emerged was tough on election fraud law that strengthened rights for poll watchers, made it harder to vote by mail and created new crimes for election workers. But tucked away in the legislation was an amendment from Allison that lowered the criminal penalty for election fraud.
The amendment snuck past Republicans, many who later said they did not understand what the amendment did after they voted for it. Allison’s public remarks on the amendment have been limited.
On Thursday, he called his 2021 amendment “cleanup” that gave prosecutors wider latitude to prosecute election fraud while also adding protections for people accused of the crime who might have made simple mistakes.
“The intention being that we wouldn’t be locked into one section, and we can address what the attorney general had requested,” Allison said. “We can address the problems with vagueness. We can address the problems with factual differences, and maybe minor things shouldn’t be a second degree felony.”
Despite his comments, Allison voted for the bill. The Senate passed a similar measure on March 13.
Paxton’s office and Allison’s office did not immediately respond to requests seeking further comment.
