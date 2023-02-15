From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/02/15/texas-ken-paxton-sues-joe-biden-spending-bill/.

WASHINGTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued President Joe Biden on Wednesday for signing last year’s federal government funding package, arguing it was unlawfully passed out of Congress.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Lubbock, Paxton asserts the U.S. House requires a physical majority of its members to pass legislation. But most members of the House voted by proxy on the funding package, which Paxton argues makes it null.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

0
0
0
0
0