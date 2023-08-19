AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton appears to have personally vetted a report that was produced by his agency that cleared him of allegations of wrongdoing that is at the center of his impeachment trial, new documents released show.

“This content has been vetted by KP and we are nearing completion, so I’m not looking for substantive edits, unless you think they are ESSENTIAL,” Paxton’s top aide and first assistant attorney general Brent Webster emailed another staff member, Aaron Reitz, on March 31, 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags