AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton appears to have personally vetted a report that was produced by his agency that cleared him of allegations of wrongdoing that is at the center of his impeachment trial, new documents released show.
“This content has been vetted by KP and we are nearing completion, so I’m not looking for substantive edits, unless you think they are ESSENTIAL,” Paxton’s top aide and first assistant attorney general Brent Webster emailed another staff member, Aaron Reitz, on March 31, 2021.
In August 2021, Paxton’s agency produced a 300-page report purporting to clear him of any wrongdoing. It was unsigned — but the new documents appear to show that the attorney general personally approved the report.
The subject line of the March email was “Can you do a deep read.” The email contains two attachments. The first was a draft of the report that was released by the agency months later.
Paxton is facing the threat of being removed from office if he is convicted by the Senate in his impeachment trial that begins Sept. 5.
Tony Buzbee, one of the attorneys defending Paxton, said in an email Friday night that they are under a gag order.
“The report you refer to was released to the public, compelling, painstakingly documented, and speaks for itself,” he said.
The email between Webster and Reitz – among nearly 4,000 pages and 150 exhibits filed by the lawyers leading the impeachment against Paxton that were made public Thursday night – was sent several months after eight high-ranking officials in the attorney general’s office reported the state’s top cop to the FBI. They alleged that they thought Paxton had abused his power by trying to help a real estate developer and campaign donor named Nate Paul.
All eight employees either resigned or were fired. Four of them later sued the agency and reached a settlement agreement. Paxton asked state budget officials to set aside $3.3 million in taxpayer funds to fund the settlement. Several Texas officials believed it was not the correct use of taxpayer money, and shortly after, attorneys hired by a House ethics committee began investigating the allegations of the whistleblowers. The House voted to impeach Paxton in May.
Paxton has denied any wrongdoing.
The final, published version of the report by the agency concluded that Paxton’s actions related to Paul were “lawful.” It said the allegations against Paxton were “either factually incorrect or legally deficient.” The author of the report is not known.
At the time the report was published, several people named in it said they were not interviewed or informed about it before it was released. The former staffers who accused Paxton said at the time the report was “full of half-truths, outright lies, and glaring omissions.”
The report was sent in a public email, and a spokesman said in a press release when it was released that the report was the result of a 10-month investigation by the agency.
The documents released this week show that Webster emailed Reitz about the report in December 2020. Webster by that point had succeeded Jeff Mateer, who was among the staff members who told the FBI about Paxton. In May of this year, Reitz left the agency to serve as chief of staff to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Reitz did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday evening.
“I need to get your eyes on the intro and facts section of my report,” Webster wrote on December 4, 2020.
Several weeks later, on Dec. 23, 2020, Webster sent another email but the recipients are unknown. In it, Webster again wrote that Paxton would be involved in the report’s findings.
“We will have a phone call with KP discussing all of our opinions about the report, including any final structural or substantive changes, so that we can make an informed decision as to the final product,” Webster said.
Webster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
