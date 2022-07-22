Texas added 82,500 jobs in June, the biggest monthly gain this year, as the economy continued to strengthen despite concerns about higher inflation and other headwinds.

The statewide unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, seasonally adjusted, down from 4.2% in May, the Texas Workforce Commission reported. Texas’ unemployment rate remains higher than the national level.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!