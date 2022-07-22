Texas added 82,500 jobs in June, the biggest monthly gain this year, as the economy continued to strengthen despite concerns about higher inflation and other headwinds.
The statewide unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, seasonally adjusted, down from 4.2% in May, the Texas Workforce Commission reported. Texas’ unemployment rate remains higher than the national level.
In June, Texas grew jobs at a much faster clip than the nation, as it did in April and May. Over the past 12 months, Texas employment grew by 6.2% compared with 4.3% growth for the U.S.
Texas’ job gains were led by mining and logging, the sector that includes the oil and gas industry. The prices of oil and natural gas were rising as the global economy recovered from the pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February accelerated those trends.
The Texas oil patch added 4,900 jobs in June, a monthly increase of 2.4% — four times the growth rate of all nonfarm jobs in the state. In the past 12 months, mining and logging jobs increased by 19.6%.
The sector that includes health care added nearly 28,000 jobs in June, which was more than any category. That’s notable because health jobs have been slow to recover during the pandemic.
Leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants and bars, continued to bounce back despite increases in COVID variants and infections. The sector added 12,700 jobs in June, and it’s up 151,000 positions in the past 12 months — an annual gain of nearly 12%.
Information added 8,100 jobs and has grown 13.4% in the past year. Professional and business services and financial activities — two of the most important job sectors in Dallas-Fort Worth — continued their strong growth. They added 9,000 and 5,000 jobs, respectively, the commission reported.
Manufacturing also was a bright spot, adding 7,000 positions.
Only two sectors reported declines in employees for the month: construction and government.
Construction jobs fell by 3,000, and higher interest rates have recently slowed the housing market. Home builders have reported an increase in cancellations, usually related to affordability issues from higher borrowing costs. For the past year, construction employment is still up 6.9%.
Government lost 3,600 jobs in June and has gained less than 1% for the past 12 months.
The civilian labor force continued to expand in Texas, growing by 369,000 since last year. While that contributes to the higher unemployment rate in the state, a growing labor force is considered an important asset, especially during a time of tight labor markets.