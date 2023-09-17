August marked yet another positive month for Texas’ most recent stint of unparalleled employment growth. But while the number of jobs being added to the state’s tally continues to run on, the speed of its upswing is starting to cool.

The state’s workplaces added 16,700 new jobs in August, raising the total number of jobs to more than 13,979,000. Despite being the state’s 30th consecutive month of growth, the number of positions added slowed from the more than 26,000 jobs added in July.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags