August marked yet another positive month for Texas’ most recent stint of unparalleled employment growth. But while the number of jobs being added to the state’s tally continues to run on, the speed of its upswing is starting to cool.
The state’s workplaces added 16,700 new jobs in August, raising the total number of jobs to more than 13,979,000. Despite being the state’s 30th consecutive month of growth, the number of positions added slowed from the more than 26,000 jobs added in July.
July brought slightly fewer new positions than the previous month, as more than 30,000 nonfarm jobs were added in June.
Texas employment has grown by more than 400,000 positions since last August, outpacing the nation in terms of the rate of annual employment growth, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
“Our world-class Texas workforce has grown by more than 400,000 jobs over the last year, thanks largely to the energizing job creation by our private-sector employers,” said TWC Commissioner Aaron Demerson. “This continued growth highlights TWC’s unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration and building partnerships with Texas employers across the state.”
More than 24,000 people were added to the workforce across Texas in August. The growth raises the number of employed people to 14.5 million.
Over the year, the job markets in mining and logging, and financial activities, grew faster in Texas than across the U.S. The two industries outpaced national growth rates by 3.9 and three percentage points.
“In Texas, we want businesses to succeed,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “When businesses succeed, Texans succeed. We see the impact of that pro-growth model month after month.”
The Midland-area labor force grew the fastest in the state at 5.5% in August. In Dallas-Fort Worth, the workforce grew by 4.6%, adding more than 195,000 people and representing 40% of all metropolitan area growth over the last year.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4.1% in August, marking the fourth month at that rate. In August 2022, the not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate across DFW was 3.6%. Last month, the unemployment rate grew to 4.2%.
