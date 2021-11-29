WASHINGTON — Another week has passed without a ruling from the Supreme Court on the constitutionality of Texas’ novel new abortion law. Monday morning marked four weeks since the court heard oral arguments in two challenges to the law on Nov. 1, and without a decision from the court, the law remains in effect.
Justices seemed to indicate they wanted to review and rule on the constitutionality of the Texas law, known as Senate Bill 8, quickly when they put the case on the fast track in October. But now, it’s unclear when a decision from the court may come.
SB 8 bans abortions after about six weeks and allows private citizens to enforce the ban through lawsuits. This six-week cutoff, tied to when fetal cardiac activity can be detected, comes before some women know they’re pregnant, and long before the roughly 22- to 24-week mark that five decades of Supreme Court rulings recognize and protect.
Justices have likely been taking their time to issue a ruling on SB 8 not because of its early ban, but because of its unique enforcement mechanism. Instead of having the state government enforce the law, SB 8 gives private citizens the right to sue doctors or anyone else who helps a person obtain an abortion.
The challenges to SB 8 — one from the Biden administration and another from Texas abortion clinics and providers — aren’t the only abortion cases on the justices’ minds, either. On Wednesday, the justices will hear arguments on a 15-week ban adopted by Mississippi in open defiance of Roe vs. Wade, which gives women another two months to legally terminate a pregnancy.
Rulings from the court on both Texas’ SB 8 and the Mississippi law are highly anticipated, now that the court has a six-justice conservative supermajority and the numbers to overturn Roe, the 1973 landmark stemming from a Dallas woman’s challenge to a Texas abortion ban.
Despite speculation a ruling on the SB 8 cases would come on Monday of last week, the court has continued to keep its thoughts on the Texas law under wraps. It’s unclear how justices’ consideration of the Mississippi ban will affect their timeline on producing a ruling on SB 8.
While abortion rights advocates and organizations in Texas have condemned the time it’s taken the court to produce a ruling on SB 8, anti-abortion groups are celebrating every day the law remains in effect as a success.
When the Wednesday hearing on the Mississippi ban opens, it will be three months since the Supreme Court allowed SB 8 to take effect. The longer the court lets SB 8 operate, the louder the signal that Roe is in peril.
Additionally, Texas is one of many states with laws on the books to ban abortion immediately if Roe falls. In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill, House Bill 1280, into law that would prohibit abortions in Texas if Roe is overturned.