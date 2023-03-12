DFW Airport

Passengers wait in line at a TSA security checkpoint inside Terminal C at DFW International Airport on March 1. 

 Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

Dallas-Fort Worth’s hometown air carriers are still breaking up fights and subduing unruly passengers nearly a year after the face mask mandate dropped, with incidents often caught on camera and posted to social media.

On Monday, a video of a fight that broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Phoenix garnered over 13,000 views on Twitter of a man holding another man in a headlock. Another video, in September, showed a man “sucker punching” an American Airlines flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles.

