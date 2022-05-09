WASHINGTON — When Trevor Reed returned to Texas after more than two years in a Russian prison, his parents gushed about the Texas lawmakers who’d pressed for his release: Sen. John Cornyn and Reps. August Pfluger and Michael McCaul, among others.
Sen. Ted Cruz was notably absent from the list, and that was no accident, it turns out.
“He didn’t do anything,” said Joey Reed, a Granbury resident whose son, a former Marine and a one-time University of North Texas student, was freed as part of a prisoner swap at an airbase in Turkey. “He’s an embarrassment to the state of Texas, let me just say that. I don’t care what or who runs against him, I will work for their campaign to defeat that son of a b---h.”
Cruz’s office partly confirms the Reeds’ account. The senator refrained from taking a public stance on Trevor Reed’s captivity out of concern for antagonizing Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. But, aides said, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t working behind the scenes.
“We were repeatedly advised by Administration officials that my taking a public role in this specific case would be counterproductive, and that because of my role fighting to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, leaders in Russia may well have linked the two issues,” Cruz said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News. “That would have endangered Trevor and delayed his release.”
Cruz said he’s “very sorry that Trevor’s family interpreted this as not prioritizing his release, and my heart breaks for them for having to endure all the pain of Trevor’s imprisonment. ... Fighting to free American hostages wrongly held by tyrannical governments is a deep personal passion, and I have spent my entire Senate career fighting to release Americans in captivity.”
To the Reeds, though, Cruz took no role at all.
Joey Reed told The News that he and his wife, Paula, reached out to Cruz’s office when their son was arrested in Moscow in 2019 and accused of assaulting a police officer. Russian authorities contend that he grabbed the officer as they drove to the station after a night of heavy drinking, causing the squad car to swerve and endangering two officers.
The Reeds reached out to Cruz’s office again when they realized, despite little forensic evidence, that Trevor was going to be sentenced to nine years in prison.
During one phone call, Joey Reed recounted, a member of Cruz’s staff told him the senator wouldn’t be able to help, at least not in public.
“‘Because Senator Cruz is such an enemy of Putin, he’s afraid that if he says anything, it will hurt your son,’” the staffer said, according to Reed. “We said, ‘Are you serious?’ ‘Well, yeah.’ ‘OK. Thanks a lot.’ So he’s never said another word.”
Until Trevor was released, he added.
“I’m relieved that Trevor Reed has been freed from his wrongful detention by Russia. This Marine will now be reunited with his family and get the medical treatment that he needs,” Cruz said in a statement and on Twitter at the news of the prisoner exchange last week. “It is imperative that Russia release the other Americans who they continue to wrongfully detain.”
‘Where have you been?’
Cruz called the Reeds at home to congratulate them on Trevor’s release.
“And I told him right on the phone, I said, ‘Where have you been for the last two and a half years?’ ” Joey Reed said. “I hit him point-blank: ‘We are not appreciative.’ He said, ‘Well, anything I can do,’ and I said, ‘We said we needed your help two and a half years ago, not now.’”
According to the Reeds and family spokesperson Jonathan Franks, the family’s interactions with Cruz have been lackluster at best — a stark difference from the active assistance other Texas lawmakers provided.
Cruz said his team discussed Trevor’s case with both the Trump and Biden administrations multiple times, including with John Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, directly.
“I would have eagerly taken a public role loudly calling for Trevor’s release, but I believed that the best way for me to help was to vigorously press the Administration behind the scenes and work through the State Department to bring Trevor home as soon as possible,” Cruz said.
Joey Reed said he is unaware of any significant behind-the-scenes efforts by Cruz and has no recollection of the senator’s staff even telling the family he was doing that.
Cruz has long maintained his opposition to the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would let Russia sell gas to Germany without going through Ukraine. Cruz began crusading in 2019 against the pipeline, warning that it would give Putin both vast revenue and intolerable leverage over Western Europe.
Jeremi Suri, a professor of history and public policy at the University of Texas at Austin and an expert on contemporary politics and foreign policy, said it’s not uncommon for the State Department to ask lawmakers to avoid saying things publicly that could undermine any negotiations going on behind closed doors.
But, as Suri sees it, Cruz hasn’t exactly made a habit of abiding by guidance from the executive branch — especially during Biden’s presidency.
“Oftentimes, the State Department does ask senators and members of the House to quiet down on certain things, but rarely, rarely if ever, has Senator Cruz followed that,” Suri said. “So it would be strange if in this case, he listened.”
Cruz has publicly advocated for other Americans detained abroad.
He has pushed for the release of journalist and Plano native Austin Tice, abducted in Syria nearly 10 years ago, and urged the State Department to ensure the safe homecoming of CITGO employees currently being detained in Venezuela.
Suri, who has overtly criticized Cruz on social media, said the senator might be overblowing his role in U.S.-Russia relations.
“He is not held in a special category by Russian diplomats, I can tell you that as a fact,” Suri said.
And it’s not as though Texas lawmakers who did draw accolades from the Reeds have bitten their tongues when it comes to Putin.
Joey Reed called Austin’s McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, “a giant, loud, outspoken critic of Putin and Nord Stream 2, and he’s been a giant, public voice for our son.”
“We’ve been so thankful, and we believe that the public voice is what made the difference in our son’s case, not the traditional go behind the scenes and just check on people,” he said.
And while the Reeds readily acknowledge that they voted for President Joe Biden, they’ve been effusive in praising top Texas Republicans, along with two Democrats, Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston and Joaquin Castro of San Antonio.
They noted that Cornyn frequently pushed the Biden administration to bring Trevor home and sponsored a resolution in the Senate, which passed unanimously in July.
Pfluger, a San Angelo Republican whose district includes the Reeds’ hometown, repeatedly called on Putin to end their son’s imprisonment and sponsored a resolution last year calling for Trevor’s release that passed with bipartisan support in the House.